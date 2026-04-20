Pakistan envoy to China visits Shandong to boost agricultural cooperation

BEIJING – Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, visited Shouguang city in eastern China’s Shandong province on April 19-20 to advance bilateral cooperation in agriculture and promote investment in high-tech farming solutions.

The ambassador took part in the 27th China (Shouguang) International Vegetable Science and Technology Expo, where Pakistan was designated the Guest Country of Honour. The recognition coincided with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

Shouguang, widely known as China’s “Hometown of Vegetables,” is recognised for its advanced vegetable industry, integrated agricultural value chains and smart greenhouse technologies.

During his visit on April 19, Ambassador Hashmi met Mayor Zhao Tianbao, who briefed him on the city’s modern agricultural systems and world-leading greenhouse technologies. In the meeting, the ambassador highlighted Pakistan’s agricultural potential, while pointing to the need for greater investment and technology transfer to modernise the sector.

Both sides discussed practical avenues for cooperation, including smart greenhouse demonstration projects, stronger institutional ties and closer business-to-business engagement.

Ambassador Hashmi also visited Shandong Lisente Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. and a modern agricultural high-tech demonstration base, where he was introduced to climate-resilient farming methods and greenhouse systems designed to raise yields and increase cropping cycles annually.

The discussions focused on the possibility of launching pilot projects in Pakistan, particularly in protected cultivation and other forms of high-tech agriculture.

On April 20, the ambassador inaugurated the Pakistan National Pavilion at the expo, describing it as a symbol of the enduring Pakistan-China friendship and a platform for strengthening business ties, agricultural collaboration and people-to-people exchanges.

The pavilion featured Pakistani products, including pink rock salt, basmati rice, pine nuts, biscuits, handicrafts, jade and other decorative stone items, reflecting the country’s agricultural heritage and agri-food export potential.

Addressing the expo’s opening ceremony, Ambassador Hashmi highlighted investment opportunities in Pakistan’s agriculture sector and invited Chinese companies to explore joint ventures in greenhouse technologies and sustainable food systems.

He said Shouguang’s achievements in smart agriculture, water-efficient systems and digital technologies could serve as valuable models for Pakistan’s agricultural modernisation.

The ambassador also referred to ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and Shandong province, including joint agricultural projects and research and training partnerships.

Later, while touring the expo and speaking at the Symposium on Agricultural Facility Cooperation, he stressed the strong complementarities between Pakistan’s needs and Shouguang’s expertise.

He identified several priority areas for future collaboration, including facility agriculture, greenhouse technologies, water-efficient irrigation, seed development, post-harvest processing and cold-chain logistics. He also highlighted Pakistan’s investor-friendly policies, Special Economic Zones and strategic market access.

Ambassador Hashmi encouraged Chinese enterprises to explore opportunities in Pakistan and reaffirmed the embassy’s commitment to facilitating partnerships through policy support, business matchmaking and project facilitation.

During the visit, he also expressed interest in sharing Shouguang’s agricultural expertise with Pakistani farmers, requesting relevant materials and proposing a symposium in Pakistan as well as exchange visits involving experts, enterprises and farmers.

The visit underscored the shared commitment of Pakistan and China to deepen agricultural cooperation and promote mutually beneficial partnerships in innovative, high-tech and sustainable farming.