Pak Army soldier martyred in Indian ceasefire violation along LoC
Web Desk
08:53 AM | 21 Feb, 2020
RAWALPINDI – A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom after Indian forces resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Kayani Sector, Leepa Valley along the Line of Control (LoC).        

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian fire was responded effectively by Pakistan Army troops targeting Indian Army posts.         

During the exchange of fire on Thursday, 30-year-old Sepoy Imtiaz Ali from Pabbi village of district Nowshera, embraced martyrdom while valiantly defending the motherland.

