Pak Army soldier martyred in Indian ceasefire violation along LoC
08:53 AM | 21 Feb, 2020
Share
RAWALPINDI – A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom after Indian forces resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Kayani Sector, Leepa Valley along the Line of Control (LoC).
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian fire was responded effectively by Pakistan Army troops targeting Indian Army posts.
During the exchange of fire on Thursday, 30-year-old Sepoy Imtiaz Ali from Pabbi village of district Nowshera, embraced martyrdom while valiantly defending the motherland.
-
-
- Van, truck collision claims three lives near Thatta09:53 AM | 21 Feb, 2020
- Federal Cabinet decides not to increase prices of gas, electricity, ...09:21 AM | 21 Feb, 2020
- Pak Army soldier martyred in Indian ceasefire violation along LoC08:53 AM | 21 Feb, 2020
-
- Sanam Marvi parts way with husband01:26 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set to make final appearances as senior ...01:15 PM | 20 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019