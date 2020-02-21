Van, truck collision claims three lives near Thatta
09:53 AM | 21 Feb, 2020
THATTA - At least three people lost their lives after a van collided with a truck near Thatta in Sindh province on late Thursday night.
According to media reports, four other people also sustained injuries in the accident.
The accident was so severe that the three persons died on the spot without receiving any medical assistance.
Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.
