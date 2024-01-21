Search

Sports

Pakistan beat New Zealand in fifth T20 to avoid whitewash

Web Desk
09:36 AM | 21 Jan, 2024
Pakistan beat New Zealand in fifth T20 to avoid whitewash

CHRISTCHURCH – Pakistan secured a victory in the final T20I of a five-match series against New Zealand in Christchurch, avoiding a whitewash with a 4-1 outcome.

The Green Shirts had faced heavy defeats in the initial four games at the hands of the Black Caps.

Iftikhar Ahmed, a part-time offspinner, delivered an outstanding performance with career-best figures of 3-24. The weakened New Zealand batting lineup struggled against the turning ball, resulting in their eighth-lowest T20 total.

In the batting department, only Finn Allen (22) and Glenn Phillips (26) managed to cross the 20-run mark, as Pakistan showcased their best bowling display of the series, taking the last eight wickets for just 39 runs.

Mohammad Nawaz, the left-arm spinner, played a crucial role with figures of 2-18, removing Rachin Ravindra and Will Young early on. Shaheen Shah Afridi, concluding his maiden series as captain, contributed with 2-20.

New Zealand faced the challenge without three key batters—Kane Williamson (knee injury), Devon Conway (Covid-19), and Daryl Mitchell (rested).

Initially, it seemed that the home side would achieve a clean sweep as they restricted Pakistan's batters with disciplined bowling. Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and Ish Sodhi all claimed two wickets each. Southee, the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket, made an impact early on by dismissing debutant Haseebullah Khan in the opening over and later removing the dangerous Fakhar Zaman in the 13th over.

Mohammad Rizwan, the top-scorer for Pakistan, departed for 38 off 38, leading to the lowest first-innings score by either team in the series.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

12:31 AM | 21 Jan, 2024

Paris Olympics Qualifiers: Germany beat Pakistan in semi-final

09:49 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Pakistan crush Afghanistan in U19 World Cup opener

07:58 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

PAK vs NZ 5th T20 live streaming: When and where to watch in Pakistan

04:49 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

BPL 2024: Shoaib Malik achieves another T20 milestone

01:12 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Has Sarfaraz Ahmed left Pakistan for a better future?

08:59 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Pakistan take on Germany in semi-final of the Olympic hockey ...

Sports

09:19 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

PAK vs NZ 4th T20 live streaming : When and where to watch in Pakistan

08:21 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Zaka Ashraf steps down as PCB chairman

11:00 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

PAKvNZ: New Zealand crush Pakistan to bag fourth T20I win

11:35 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Who will head PCB management committee after Zaka Ashraf's ...

01:26 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

ICC unveils New York stadium for Pak-India clash on June 9

09:34 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

ICC Men's U19 World Cup begins in South Africa tomorrow

Advertisement

Latest

09:36 AM | 21 Jan, 2024

Pakistan beat New Zealand in fifth T20 to avoid whitewash

Gold & Silver Rate

06:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 21 January 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Sunday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.22 752.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.77
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 726.88 734.88
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.02
Swiss Franc CHF 322.17 324.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 21 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 21, 2023

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: