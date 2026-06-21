‘Breaking Bad’ actor Giancarlo Esposito embraces Islam

RIYADH – American actor Giancarlo Esposito, widely known for his role as Gustavo “Gus” Fring in the hit television series Breaking Bad, has reportedly embraced Islam.

According to Saudi media, Turki Al Al-Sheikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, said Esposito made the decision during his stay in the Kingdom.

Esposito, whose acting career spans several decades, is known for his performances in major productions including Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and The Mandalorian.

Al Al-Sheikh stated that the actor’s decision to convert to Islam came after positive experiences in Saudi Arabia and interactions with Muslims during his visit.

A video shared on social media also shows Esposito praying inside a mosque alongside members of a production team.