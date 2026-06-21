Karachi transport strike ends after successful talks

KARACHI – A major relief for commuters was announced on Sunday as the Karachi Transport Alliance ended its three-day strike following successful negotiations with the city administration over key demands of transport operators.

Public transport services across Karachi are expected to resume normal operations from Monday, restoring daily travel for thousands of passengers and easing disruptions for businesses.

The decision was taken after a meeting between representatives of the Karachi Transport Alliance and the Commissioner Karachi, where both sides discussed the issues that had led to the suspension of transport services.

According to reports, authorities agreed to grant a two-month extension on the biometric verification requirement for vehicle ownership transfers, which had been one of the main concerns of transporters.

Officials also assured the delegation that concerns regarding the Rs12,000 third-party insurance charges would be addressed, helping to resolve another key point of dispute.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed broader transport-related matters and agreed to hold another round of talks after 15 days to review progress and outstanding issues.

Reports added that the Karachi Transport Alliance will also convene an internal consultative meeting with its member organisations to assess the government’s assurances and decide its future course of action.

The end of the strike is expected to bring relief to millions of residents in Pakistan’s largest city, where public transport is a primary mode of daily commuting.