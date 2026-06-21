Over 300,000 Pakistanis secure Gulf jobs despite regional conflict

KARACHI – Pakistani workers continued to pursue employment opportunities in Gulf countries despite security concerns arising from the recent conflict in the region, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE remaining the leading destinations.

Figures released by the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment show that more than 300,000 Pakistanis secured jobs in Middle Eastern countries between January and May 2026.

Saudi Arabia received the largest share of Pakistani workers during the period, with 143,586 individuals travelling to the kingdom for employment. The country remained a preferred destination even as regional tensions escalated and reports emerged of attacks linked to the broader conflict involving Iran, the United States and its allies.

Although active hostilities that began in late February subsided following a ceasefire about a month later, periodic military strikes and retaliatory actions continued to create uncertainty across the Gulf. Concerns were also raised over maritime security and disruptions to shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite these challenges, demand for overseas jobs among Pakistanis remained strong. The UAE attracted nearly 50,000 workers during the first five months of the year, maintaining its position as one of the most popular destinations for migrant labour. During the height of the conflict in March, large numbers of visa applicants were observed outside the Dubai consulate in Karachi.

Other Gulf states also continued to draw Pakistani workers. Official data showed that 25,500 Pakistanis moved to Qatar for employment, while 10,129 travelled to Bahrain during the January-May period.

The steady migration of workers abroad has helped support Pakistan’s remittance inflows. Overseas Pakistanis sent a record $4.2 billion home in May, and total remittances for FY2025-26 are projected to surpass the government’s target of $40 billion.