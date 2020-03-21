PIA suspends international flight operations amid coronavirus outbreak
Associated Press of Pakistan
05:27 PM | 21 Mar, 2020
PIA suspends international flight operations amid coronavirus outbreak
ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) temporarily suspended its international flight operation for a week amid increasing coronavirus outbreak.

In a tweeter message here on Saturday, the official said, “PIA is cancelling all its international flights in accordance with the directives of government effective from March 21 till March 28.”

