PIA suspends international flight operations amid coronavirus outbreak
05:27 PM | 21 Mar, 2020
ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) temporarily suspended its international flight operation for a week amid increasing coronavirus outbreak.
In a tweeter message here on Saturday, the official said, “PIA is cancelling all its international flights in accordance with the directives of government effective from March 21 till March 28.”
