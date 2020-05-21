US lauds Pakistan’s solid cooperation for peace in Afghanistan
09:49 AM | 21 May, 2020
US lauds Pakistan’s solid cooperation for peace in Afghanistan
WASHINGTON - United States (US) has lauded Pakistan for solid cooperation for peace and stability in Afghanistan. 

During an online media briefing, US Acting Assistant Secretary, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells said that solid cooperation between US Ambassador for Afghanistan Khalilzad and Pakistani leadership witnessed to reach the negotiating table for peace in Afghanistan.

She said Pakistan’s commitment to peace in the region has grown.

She said that particularly in trade, Washington-Islamabad relationship has improved.

