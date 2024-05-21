Search

Forging pathways to inclusivity: BOP, LGISE unite for special education empowerment

Web Desk
10:58 AM | 21 May, 2024
Forging pathways to inclusivity: BOP, LGISE unite for special education empowerment

LAHORE—The Bank of Punjab (BOP) remains dedicated to empowering communities and promoting inclusivity in Pakistan. In line with this commitment, BOP has signed an MoU with the Lahore Garrison Institute for Special Education (LGISE) to provide exceptional support for the next three years. This support will allocate funds annually for the education and rehabilitation of extraordinary students at LGISE.

 The ceremony occurred at the Lahore Garrison Education System (LGES) Secretariat in Lahore. Attendees included Major Gen. Saeed Ahmad Nagra (Chairman LGES), Zafar Masud (President & CEO – BOP), Raza Bashir (Chief of Staff & Strategy), Brig. Javed Shahid (Secretary LGES), Mrs Zaib-un-Nisa (Principal – LGISE), and other senior officials from both organizations.

Major Gen. Saeed Ahmad Nagra (Chairman LGES) and Zafar Masud (President & CEO—BOP) exchanged the MoU document between LGISE and BOP at a ceremony held at the LGES Secretariat, Lahore.

Major Gen. Saeed Ahmad Nagra expressed his gratitude, stating, “LGISE is a pioneering institution committed to delivering quality education to children with special needs. Our mission is to foster an inclusive and supportive environment, empowering students through education and therapeutic interventions to become independent contributors to society. The Bank of Punjab's invaluable support enhances our services and infrastructure and signifies a shared commitment to inclusive education. Together, we aim to break barriers and create opportunities, ensuring every child, regardless of ability, receives the education they deserve.”

 Addressing the gathering, Zafar Masud highlighted, “The Bank of Punjab is steadfastly committed to community empowerment. Today marks a moment of pride as we extend our support to a venture that surpasses traditional banking boundaries. BOP is committed to bolstering LGISE's efforts to enhance accessibility to special education.”

 He continued, “Our mission aligns deeply with this endeavour – fostering an inclusive and supportive environment. LGISE has been a leader in advocating for the education and welfare of children with special abilities. We take great pride in collaborating with an organization that echoes our unwavering commitment to driving positive change.”

 The collaboration between The Bank of Punjab and LGISE underscores BOP's commitment to social betterment and the belief that education is a fundamental right. This partnership aims to create a lasting impact in education, resonating with BOP's motto of "Har Fard Ka Khayal."

Gold & Silver

01:42 PM | 20 May, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 21 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 21, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro moved up to 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 298 301
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.80
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739 747.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.53 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.28 922.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.45 171.45
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 730.59 738.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

