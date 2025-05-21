Civil, military leaders pledge final blow to India-backed terrorism after Khuzdar attack

QUETTA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated that entire nation stood resolute behind its armed forces and the law enforcement agencies in the collective will to eradicate the scourge of terrorism as well as safeguard the sovereignty and security of Pakistan.

The prime minister, minister of defence, minister of interior, minister of information and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) visited Quetta to meet the injured children and other victims of this horrific attack, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

They expressed their deep grief over the loss of innocent lives and injuries to the innocent school-going children.

The visitors seeing the badly wounded and critically injured children expressed that such a diabolical act of terrorism through these Indian sponsored proxies is a shameful and despicable act.

Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti and Commander Quetta Corps briefed the visitors about the dastardly incident which led to martyrdom of three innocent children and two soldiers along with 53 injured including 39 innocent children of which eight were critical.

The prime minister and the chief of army staff, field marshal highlighted that it was now time that the nation displayed a very strong resolve similar to the one shown recently against the aggression by India, to bring the fight against foreign-sponsored terrorism to its logical and decisive end.

In a reprehensible and cowardly act of terrorism, a school bus carrying innocent children was targeted in Khuzdar, Balochistan by state sponsored proxies (Fitna Al Hindustan) of India which the world has largely come to know as epicentre of instability in the region.

“Sequel to gross failure to intimidate Pakistan through overt military means, dastardly terrorist incidents are being orchestrated through their proxies at an intensified scale in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, deliberately targeting civilians in a futile attempt to destabilize Pakistan,” the press release said.Drones

These terrorist groups—masquerading under ethnic pretenses—are not only being exploited by India as instruments of state policy but also stand as a stain on the honour and values of the Baloch and Pashtun people, who have long rejected violence and extremism.

“India’s reliance on such morally indefensible tactics, particularly the deliberate targeting of children, demands urgent attention from the international community. The use of terrorism as a tool of foreign policy must be unequivocally condemned and confronted,” it was added.

Pakistan’s security forces and law enforcement agencies will relentlessly pursue all those involved in this barbaric act.

The architects, abettors, and enablers of this crime will be held accountable and brought to justice and the truth about India’s cunning role, a real perpetrator of terrorism but feigns as a victim, stands exposed before the world.