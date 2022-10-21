National cohesion imperative to protect Pakistan’s interests: COAS Bajwa
Share
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that national cohesion and unified response to guard and promote Pakistan’s national interests is imperative for progress.
Army chief shared his views while addressing the participants of 24th National Security Workshop during his visit to the National Defence University (NDU).
While talking to participants, COAS spoke on various challenges to national security and response measures. Gen Bajwa said Pakistan has faced many challenges but came out stronger every time.
ISPR— Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) October 21, 2022
Chief of Army Staff , General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited NDU today. COAS delivered a talk to the participants of 24th National Security Workshop. While talking to participants, COAS spoke on various challenges to national security and response measures. pic.twitter.com/ifR0EaD3WE
Our fight against terrorism is one such example which only succeeded due to whole of the nation approach, COAS reiterated.
Peace and stability can only be achieved if rule of law and state’s writ is established, army chief emphasised.
COAS Bajwa confirms retirement next month 02:44 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that he would never accept another extension ...
- 'Khel Dil Mein Hai' – Meesha Shafi, Eva B and Asim Azhar unite for ...08:25 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan exits FATF 'grey list' after four years of scrutiny07:53 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- National cohesion imperative to protect Pakistan’s interests: COAS ...07:45 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe beat Scotland to qualify for Super 12 stage07:21 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- ECP's disqualification verdict: Imran Khan likely to address nation ...07:02 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- The Legend of Maula Jatt – Mahira Khan reveals how she struggled to ...06:39 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- Feroze Khan granted visitation rights to meet his children06:14 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- Watch – Asim Azhar's beautiful video of saying Azaan in Central ...05:16 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022