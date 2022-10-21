National cohesion imperative to protect Pakistan’s interests: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that national cohesion and unified response to guard and promote Pakistan’s national interests is imperative for progress.

Army chief shared his views while addressing the participants of 24th National Security Workshop during his visit to the National Defence University (NDU).

While talking to participants, COAS spoke on various challenges to national security and response measures. Gen Bajwa said Pakistan has faced many challenges but came out stronger every time.

ISPR

Our fight against terrorism is one such example which only succeeded due to whole of the nation approach, COAS reiterated.

Peace and stability can only be achieved if rule of law and state’s writ is established, army chief emphasised.