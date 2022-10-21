National cohesion imperative to protect Pakistan’s interests: COAS Bajwa

07:45 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
National cohesion imperative to protect Pakistan’s interests: COAS Bajwa
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video
Share

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that national cohesion and unified response to guard and promote Pakistan’s national interests is imperative for progress.

Army chief shared his views while addressing the participants of 24th National Security Workshop during his visit to the National Defence University (NDU).

While talking to participants, COAS spoke on various challenges to national security and response measures. Gen Bajwa said Pakistan has faced many challenges but came out stronger every time.

Our fight against terrorism is one such example which only succeeded due to whole of the nation approach, COAS reiterated.  

Peace and stability can only be achieved if rule of law and state’s writ is established, army chief emphasised.

COAS Bajwa confirms retirement next month  02:44 PM | 21 Oct, 2022

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that he would never accept another extension ...

More From This Category
Pakistan exits FATF 'grey list' after four years ...
07:53 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
ECP's disqualification verdict: Imran Khan likely ...
07:02 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Azam Swati gets bail in controversial tweets case
05:55 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Imran Khan’s disqualification: What does ...
05:39 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Thousands took to streets in Lahore, other cities ...
04:14 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Islamabad on high alert as PTI calls nationwide ...
03:44 PM | 21 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Khel Dil Mein Hai' – Meesha Shafi, Eva B and Asim Azhar unite for cricket anthem
08:25 PM | 21 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr