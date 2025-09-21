Latest

India must choose between hostility and peace, PM Shehbaz tells Overseas Pakistanis

By News Desk
9:21 am | Sep 21, 2025
LONDON – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent out fiery message, saying time has come to pick peace over hostility, but he linked progress in talks if Kashmir remains on agenda.

Sharif addressed overseas Pakistanis convention in London, and warned New Delhi that time had come to choose: remain locked in hostility or embrace the path of peace. “Pakistan is ready to talk,” Sharif thundered, “but any dialogue must be fair, equal, and based on respect. Without resolving Kashmir, there can be no progress.”

In reminder of history, he said two nations already fought four costly wars. “Those billions should have gone to schools, hospitals, and roads—not bloodshed,” he said, sparking applause from the audience.

He also condemned massacre in Gaza, where more than 64,000 Palestinians have been killed. PM said fate of the region is tied together forever, adding, “Whether the world accepts it or not, we are bound to stand with Palestine.”

Overseas convention drew a massive crowd, and was a resounding success. The overwhelming turnout proved how deeply expatriates love Pakistan. Pakistan’s recent achievements also boosted its global standing, calling it a moment of pride for every citizen.

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

