Punjab Asan Karobar Card: Get Interest-Free Loans Up to Rs10Lac for businesses

LAHORE – Punjab government rolled out Asan Karobar Card Scheme, offering interest-free loans of up to Rs1 million to entrepreneurs across the province to promote sustainable business growth through a digital SME card, ensuring transparent and structured use of funds.

Under the scheme, borrowers can use the loan for supplier payments, utility bills, taxes, and digital transactions via POS or mobile apps. Up to 25% of the loan amount can be withdrawn in cash strictly for business purposes.

Eligible applicants include entrepreneurs aged 21 to 57, Pakistani nationals with a valid CNIC and mobile number, and those who are creditworthy with no overdue loans. A psychometric and digital verification process is also required. Only one application is permitted per individual or business.

Karobar Card

For assistance, applicants can contact the helpline at 1786 or apply online at akc.punjab.gov.pk.

Applications are accepted online via the PITB portal for a non-refundable fee of 500, and verification is conducted by authorized agencies. The loan is disbursed in two stages, with 50% accessible in the first six months and the remainder released after compliance with usage and registration requirements. Repayments begin after a 3-month grace period, with monthly installments starting at 5% of the outstanding principal.

Additional benefits include life insurance coverage, a personal digital guarantee, and feasibility support available on PSIC and BOP websites. The annual card fee of Rs 25,000 + FED is deducted from the approved loan limit.

Punjab’s Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, emphasized that the scheme reflects the province’s commitment to financial inclusion, digital infrastructure, and economic growth by supporting small entrepreneurs.