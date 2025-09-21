Shehbaz Sharif leads Pakistan at UNGA, scheduled for Key Meeting with Trump

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend meeting of Muslim leaders with US President Donald Trump next week on sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

In a statement, Foreign Office (FO) confirmed first direct interaction between PM Shehbaz and President Donald Trump. Trump hosted Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, marking first time a Pakistani military chief visited White House without senior civilian officials.

PM Sharif will also participate in a meeting of selected Islamic leaders with President Trump to discuss regional and international peace and security issues, MoFA said.

During his visit, the premier will lead delegation to high-level segment of UNGA starting September 22, accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, other ministers, and senior officials.

At assembly, Sharif will urge world leaders to resolve long-standing occupations and uphold right to self-determination, particularly in Indian-occupied Kashmir and Palestine. He will also highlight humanitarian crisis in Gaza and call for decisive measures to end the suffering of the Palestinian people.

He will also share thoughts about regional security and global issues, including climate change, terrorism, Islamophobia, and sustainable development goals.

He will attend several high-level events on UNGA sidelines, including UN Security Council meetings, Global Development Initiative (GDI) session, and special Climate Action event. He will also meet world leaders and senior UN officials to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The visit underscores Islamabad’s commitment to multilateralism and its ongoing contributions to global peace, stability, and development, particularly in its current role as a UN Security Council member.

The meeting with President Trump comes amid heightened tensions in Middle East. Israel carried out airstrikes in Doha, Qatar, killing five Hamas leaders and a Qatari security official. The attack prompted widespread condemnation, including from Gulf nations allied with the US, and led to an emergency Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) session co-sponsored by Pakistan. The summit urged measures to prevent further Israeli actions against Palestinians.

After this incident, President Trump met Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in New York and made careful remarks amid rising tensions involving US, Israel, and Arab nations.