11:00 AM | 22 Apr, 2022
Dua Zehra: Twitter rages after 14-year-old gone missing in Karachi
KARACHI – Police are unable to recover a 14-year-old girl named Dua Zehra, who went missing from outside of her home in Alfalah area of port city’s Shah Faisal Colony five days ago.

Reports said that Zehra went outside the home to throw garbage bags on April 16 when she disappeared.

The father of the missing girl lodged a police complaint on the same day but she could not be recovered so far.

The missing of the girl has left Twitter users devastated who are demanding authorities, including Pakistan Army, and judiciary to take immediate action to recover her. The public demand is getting momentum with every passing day as #DuaZehra has become a trend on the microblogging site.

A senior journalist Imran Khan wrote: “I urge DG ISI, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Federal Interior Minister, Chief Minister Sindh & IG Sindh to personally take note of the missing girl Ms #DuaZehra from Karachi. She is missing for last five days. Civil society to be vigilant also. This is an humanitarian matter”.

Meanwhile, police claimed that the girl was not abducted but she has gone on her own will. Investigators said that CCTV footage showed the teenager sitting in a car. However, the father said that the girl in the video was not Dua Zehra.

Police said that they also found contradiction in statements given by the victim’s father, adding that internet history revealed that searches related to court marriage and marriage of choice were made from the girl’s house.

Officials said that special teams have also been made to recover the girl, adding that raids are being conducted in different areas.

