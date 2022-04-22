Pakistani court decides to live-stream case hearings in historic move
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is all set to begin trial phase of live-streaming of case hearings for the first time today (Friday) in what is being dubbed as extraordinary move in the judicial history of Pakistan.
The decision to live-stream the hearings was taken by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.
The IT department of the high court has installed a system in the court of the chief justice, reports said, adding that the court proceedings will be live-streamed from today at a limited scale.
After the successful trial, everyone will be able to watch the live hearing of the cases through a court website.
The high court has also sought suggestions from the reporters in this regard.
