Pakistani court decides to live-stream case hearings in historic move

12:20 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
Source: File Photo
ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is all set to begin trial phase of live-streaming of case hearings for the first time today (Friday) in what is being dubbed as extraordinary move in the judicial history of Pakistan. 

The decision to live-stream the hearings was taken by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah. 

The IT department of the high court has installed a system in the court of the chief justice, reports said, adding that the court proceedings will be live-streamed from today at a limited scale.

After the successful trial, everyone will be able to watch the live hearing of the cases through a court website. 

The high court has also sought suggestions from the reporters in this regard. 

