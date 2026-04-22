PCB decides to launch probe after Mohammad Nawaz’s doping test returns positive

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to initiate an investigation after reports emerged that national team all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz returned a positive test for a prohibited substance.

According to a report by cricket website Cricinfo, Nawaz’s test result came back positive during the T20 World Cup. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly informed the PCB about the development.

Following the communication from the ICC, the PCB has begun looking into the matter. The report stated that the test indicated the use of a recreational drug.

The PCB is expected to formally update the ICC on the progress of its investigation. Meanwhile, Mohammad Nawaz is currently participating in the (PSL), representing Multan Sultans.