Punjab launches e-bike scheme for teachers with easy instalments

LAHORE – The Punjab government has approved an e-bike scheme for teachers to provide affordable and convenient transport across the province.

Officials say the initiative will offer electric bikes on interest-free instalments, helping educators manage daily travel more easily.

Applications will soon open online through the Punjab Teachers Foundation website. Applicants will need to submit their CNIC, service certificate, driving licence, and a passport-sized photo.

After applying, candidates must download a verification slip, while eligibility confirmation will be sent via SMS or email.

Each e-bike is expected to cost between Rs200,000 and Rs250,000. The government will subsidise 30–40%, with the remaining amount payable in easy instalments over two to three years.

Monthly payments are likely to range from Rs3,600 to Rs4,200, making modern transport more accessible for teachers.