Senator Mandviwalla dismisses fake news about President Zardari

KARACHI – Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Senator Saleem Mandviwalla has denied social media posts and reports regarding President Asif Ali Zardari.

Responding to the circulating news, Mandviwalla said that the reports about President Zardari on social media are baseless, fabricated, false, and misleading, adding that the spread of such news is highly condemnable.

He urged the public not to pay attention to unverified information being shared online, stating that the use of fake news for political purposes is deeply regrettable.

Mandviwalla also called on relevant institutions to take action against those spreading false information. He emphasized that President Asif Ali Zardari is in good health and urged people not to believe in fake news.