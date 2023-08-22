BISE Bahawalpur 9th Class Result 2023 – Check Results Here

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur has announced the results for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I 2023.

The candidates can check the results here https://bisebwp.edu.pk/

Bahawalpur Board Class 9 Result 2023

Check result in BISE Bahawalpur Class 9 Result 2023 Gazette

The gazette of Class 9 Result 2023 will be available soon…

How to check BISE Bahawalpur Class 9 Result 2023 through SMS?

Students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 800298.

Several boards in Punjab including Multan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will announce the results of SSC (9th Class), Annual Examination 2023 results today.

The results can also be checked manually through the official gazettes that will be published by all boards soon.