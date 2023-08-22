Search

First teaser of Shoaib Akhtar biopic is out now despite ongoing legal battle

Noor Fatima 09:51 PM | 22 Aug, 2023
Source: Youtube

Despite the ongoing legal battle between the cricketing legend and the creators of the film on his life, the first teaser of the "Rawalpindi Express - A Shoaib Akhtar Biopic" is out now.

The unfolding drama brings with it significant changes, as Mirza Gohar Rasheed takes the lead to embody the iconic Shoaib Akhtar, replacing the earlier cast choice of Umair Jaswal.

A brisk-paced teaser accompanies this sudden revelation, with Rasheed stepping into the shoes of the purported Akhtar. The teaser paints a vivid canvas of Akhtar's journey – from his childhood struggles to his battles against diverse odds, all the way to his triumphant ascent in the world of cricket. Yet, an intense auditory landscape accompanying the teaser leaves a lingering question: Is this "biopic" a heightened theatrical rendition of reality?

Certain sequences from the teaser invoke memories of Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Sanjay Dutt in "Sanju." At the same time, other scenes cast a shadow of doubt over the authenticity of the narrative's intentions. Crafted across 47 distinct locations over a span of 68 days, the teaser's tagline, "Running against the odds," stands in harmony with the official title.

The ensemble cast includes Faran Tahir, Saleem Mairaj, Raheela Agha, Salman Shahid, Shafqat Cheema, Usman Peerzada, Umer Aalam, Hamza Khawaja, Rabita Ali, Faiza Khan, Omair Rana, Adnan Shah Tipu, Rahim Pardesi, Hammad Siddique, Baatin Farouqi, with Rasheed essaying the titular role.

The intrigue deepens when considering Shoaib Akhtar's recent announcement that he has secured a restraining order against the creators of his purported biopic. This court-issued order effectively bars any filming and release of the film until a definitive verdict is reached in the ongoing legal wrangle.

In a forthright social media statement, the cricket luminary stated, "I have secured a stay order against the filming and release of the supposed biopic being made on my life by a certain group of people."

He also cautioned that those involved should be mindful of the potential legal consequences and reputational fallout stemming from their participation in the project.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

