Pakistan responding effectively to Indian ceasefire violations along LoC: ISPR
Web Desk
10:01 AM | 22 Dec, 2019
Pakistan responding effectively to Indian ceasefire violations along LoC: ISPR
Share

Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor says Pakistan Army is giving a befitting response to the intermittent cease fire violations by Indian Army along the Line of Control.

In a tweet, he said Pakistan army befittingly responded to the Indian cease fire violation in Dewa Sector and there are reports of heavy casualties and damage to army posts on the Indian side.

The DG ISPR rejected any major exchange of fire in Kiran or Neelum valley, as being propagated by Indian Media.

Pakistan will respond befittingly to any false ... 05:52 PM | 21 Dec, 2019

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s prime minister on Saturday warned India of a befitting response if it carries out ...

More From This Category
COAS Bajwa visits Quaid's mausoleum on birth ...
07:25 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
Govt seeks media help to highlight its ...
07:11 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
Last solar eclipse of 2019 to occur on Thursday
06:29 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
“Beginning of End,” Pakistan’s military ...
05:33 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
Pakistan, China to hold joint Arabian Sea ...
05:12 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
PM Imran Khan to lay foundation stone of Jalalpur ...
04:31 PM | 25 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan wins audience's heart at Packages Shopping Mall
03:29 PM | 24 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr