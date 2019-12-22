Pakistan responding effectively to Indian ceasefire violations along LoC: ISPR
Share
Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor says Pakistan Army is giving a befitting response to the intermittent cease fire violations by Indian Army along the Line of Control.
In a tweet, he said Pakistan army befittingly responded to the Indian cease fire violation in Dewa Sector and there are reports of heavy casualties and damage to army posts on the Indian side.
Intermittent CFVs by Indian Army continue along LOC, being befittingly responded. In response to CFV in Dewa Sector reports of damage to Indian posts and heavy casualties to Indian soldiers. No major exchange of fire in Kiran or Neelum valley as being propagated by Indian Media.— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 21, 2019
The DG ISPR rejected any major exchange of fire in Kiran or Neelum valley, as being propagated by Indian Media.
Pakistan will respond befittingly to any false ... 05:52 PM | 21 Dec, 2019
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s prime minister on Saturday warned India of a befitting response if it carries out ...
- COAS Bajwa visits Quaid's mausoleum on birth anniversary07:25 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Govt seeks media help to highlight its achievements07:11 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
-
- “Beginning of End,” Pakistan’s military spokesman on new wave ...05:33 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan, China to hold joint Arabian Sea exercises in January 202005:12 PM | 25 Dec, 2019
- Jibran Nasir and Mansha Pasha's engagement video irks Twitterati03:16 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Moin Akhtar being remembered on his 69th birth anniversary02:22 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Sarwat Gilani will play a Christian woman in a new horror web series01:40 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019