Pakistan needs specialists, not coaches: Ramiz Raja
KARACHI – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja Wednesday said he would not rest till Pakistan does not become a world-class team.
The PCB chairman expressed these while addressing a press conference in Karachi with newly-appointed CEO Faisal Hasnain.
The PCB chairman said that the team was on an impressive trajectory but acknowledged that "more work needs to be done."
"I have been working at the PCB for the past three months yet it feels like 30 years have passed. I now realise that holidays are a huge blessing."
Raja spoke on a wide range of issues, including the dismal attendance during the recently-held Pakistan-West Indies series, the need for permanent coaches and team selection.
Raja spoke about his performance so far as the PCB chairman, saying that he raised his voice at the Asian Cricket Council after New Zealand and England withdrew from the Pakistan tour.
"I said during the meeting that if any Asian country is mistreated, everyone should raise their voices against it," he disclosed.
The PCB chairman said that he did not have any "final opinion" when it comes to coaches. "We would be trapped if we roped in coaches for long-term contracts. We need specialists, not coaches," he added.
The former Pakistan cricketer said that it would be better if coaches were employed at the basic level to groom future stars, adding that no decision had been taken to either appoint a local or foreign coach yet.
