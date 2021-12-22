Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 22 December 2021
09:31 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 125,000 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 107,250 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 98,312 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs. 114,674.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 125,000
|PKR 1,490
|Karachi
|PKR 125,000
|PKR 1,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 125,000
|PKR 1,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 125,000
|PKR 1,490
|Quetta
|PKR 125,000
|PKR 1,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 125,000
|PKR 1,490
|Attock
|PKR 125,000
|PKR 1,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 125,000
|PKR 1,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 125,000
|PKR 1,490
|Multan
|PKR 125,000
|PKR 1,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 125,000
|PKR 1,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 125,000
|PKR 1,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 125,000
|PKR 1,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 125,000
|PKR 1,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 125,000
|PKR 1,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 125,000
|PKR 1,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 125,000
|PKR 1,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 125,000
|PKR 1,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 125,000
|PKR 1,490
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 22 December 202109:31 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- Oldest Buddhist temple discovered in Pakistan12:55 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- US official to visit Israel this week for discussions on Iran nuclear ...12:35 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- Israel's ex-intelligence chief admits role in US strike on Iran's Gen ...11:11 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
- LHC refers law officers’ matter to Punjab CS10:48 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
Madhuri Dixit pens heartfelt birthday note for Govinda
09:08 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
- Mahira Khan celebrates her birthday with son Azlan07:21 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
- Fashion Face-off - Mahira Khan and Nina Kashif sizzle in white ...04:56 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
- Sheheryar Munawar recalls 'filmy' moment with Syra Yousuf in latest ...04:05 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
- World cannot afford unstable Afghanistan, Pakistan Army chief tells ...06:49 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021