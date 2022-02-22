Al-Samsam 8: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia kick off joint military exercise

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have commenced a joint military exercise in the South Asian country, according to Saudi Press Agency.

Called ‘al-Samsam 8,’ the military exercise between the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) and Pakistan Army kicked off with a ceremony at the Counter-Terrorism Training Center in Pakistan in the presence of the Military Attaché at the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad Maj. Gen. Pilot Awad Bin Abdullah Al-Zahrani, the commander of the 37th Brigade Maj. Gen.l Javed Dost and senior officers from both sides.

The drill has been split into several stages and hopes to integrate the “expertise between the participating forces,” Pakistan’s Major General P.S.C. Jawed Dost was quoted by SPA as saying.

In December last year, the Royal Saudi Land Forces and the Pakistani Army conducted a similar exercise titled ‘Al Kaseh 3.’

Earlier 2021, Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) combat aircrafts and crew members arrived in Pakistan’s Mushaf Air Base to participate in the Air Excellence Center Exercise.

This aerial sortie was conducted alongside their US counterparts.