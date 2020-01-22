SHO suspended for harassing woman in Khanewal
Web Desk
01:46 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
SHO suspended for harassing woman in Khanewal
Share

KHANEWAL -- District police officer (DPO) suspended Station House Officer (SHO) of Makhdoompur police station for harassing a woman on Wednesday.

According to police, a resident of Makhdoompur, Saima bibi, filed a complaint that SHO Makhdoom pur police station Zafar Mohana had send demeaning messages through social media and harassed her.

Taking notice of the complaint, DPO Faisal Shahzad constituted inquiry Committee in supervision of DSP Mian Channu Shabbir Ahmed Warraich following which the DPO suspended SHO concerned on the basis of initial inquiry report.

He said that strict action would be taken against the accused.

More From This Category
Pakistan on right track after tackling inherited ...
08:37 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
China rejects US diplomat's 'negative propaganda' ...
08:01 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
Pakistan issues health alert over China's ...
07:14 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
CEOs YouTube, Siemens call on PM Imran
04:08 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
President Trump to visit Pakistan soon: FM Qureshi
03:41 PM | 22 Jan, 2020
SHO suspended for harassing woman in Khanewal
01:46 PM | 22 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Taylor Swift reveals mother's brain tumor diagnosis
03:12 PM | 22 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr