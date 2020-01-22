SHO suspended for harassing woman in Khanewal

KHANEWAL -- District police officer (DPO) suspended Station House Officer (SHO) of Makhdoompur police station for harassing a woman on Wednesday.

According to police, a resident of Makhdoompur, Saima bibi, filed a complaint that SHO Makhdoom pur police station Zafar Mohana had send demeaning messages through social media and harassed her.

Taking notice of the complaint, DPO Faisal Shahzad constituted inquiry Committee in supervision of DSP Mian Channu Shabbir Ahmed Warraich following which the DPO suspended SHO concerned on the basis of initial inquiry report.

He said that strict action would be taken against the accused.