ECP overturns RO's decision to postpone elections in two constituencies of Sargodha

ISLAMABAD – Days after endorsing the returning officer's decision to postpone elections in two of Sargodha's National Assembly constituencies, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) overturned its own verdict on Monday.
The ECP on Monday cancelled the RO's notification of postponing polls in the NA-83 and NA-85 constituencies.
In light of the decision taken by the RO and district returning officer, the ECP earlier postponed the elections after the death of an independent candidate Sadiq Ali.
The development, however, came after the ECP took notice of an appeal filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha against the RO's decision, stating that the independent candidate died on January 2 and his funeral prayer was offered on January 3.
He added that the news of his death on January 15 is not true. Ranjha alleged that the "fabricated news" of Ali's death was a conspiracy to postpone the election in the constituencies.
The hearing on Ranjha's appeal was held under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja today to resolve the matter. The electoral body, therefore, cancelled the RO's notification in light of the evidence.
The CEC said that the general elections in both constituencies will be held on February 8 and that the election process should be continued.
The ECP had also issued notices to the DRO, RO, Imam of the mosque, watchman and patwari (village accountant) at the request of the PML-N leader.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Jan 22, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
