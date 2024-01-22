India to fence border with Myanmar to end visa-free movement

NEW DELHI - The government of India has finally confirmed that it would end the Free Movement Regime (FMR) with Myanmar and would erect a fence along the border.
Union Minister Amit Shah confirmed on Saturday that the entire length of the porous India-Myanmar border would be fenced to curb the free movement of people.
Addressing a ceremony, the minister disclosed that the decision aims to enhance security along the border, likening it to the existing fencing along the Bangladesh border.
The India-Myanmar border spans 1,643 km across the Northeastern states of Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh, with only 10 km currently fenced in Manipur.
Initially, the countries gave more liberty to the citizens to move around; however, the existing Free Movement Regime (FMR) agreement with Myanmar, established in 2018, permitted tribes residing along the border on both sides to travel up to 16 km inside the other country without a visa and stay for up to two weeks.
With the termination of the FMR and the planned border fencing, individuals entering India from Myanmar will be required to obtain a visa and will face bureaucratic hurdles. The decision is triggered by multiple factors including an influx of illegal immigrants, drug and gold smuggling, and the potential misuse of the visa-free regime by insurgent groups.
The ongoing conflict in Manipur last year raised concerns about "uncontrolled illegal immigration" from Myanmar, leading to instability in the region.
As of now, no timeframe or the cost of fencing has been revealed by the government though the plans in this regard were made last year.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Jan 22, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.