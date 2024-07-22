Search

Gold & Silver

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

03:17 PM | 22 Jul, 2024
Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold price recorded upward trend in domestic market of Pakistan on Monday in line with rising international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,000 to reach Rs251,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs857 to settle at Rs215,192.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $2 to reach $2,382 per ounce.

On Saturday, gold prices in Pakistan fell for the second consecutive session, following a decrease in international rates. The local market saw the price of gold per tola drop by Rs1,000, settling at Rs250,000.

The price of 10-gram gold decreased by Rs857, bringing it to Rs214,335.

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 22 July 2024

Gold & Silver

03:17 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

11:15 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan takes a dip for 2nd day

04:27 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Gold extends losses in Pakistan; check latest rates

02:28 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

Gold price drops by Rs3,000 per tola in Pakistan

02:54 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Gold hits all-time high after Rs4,600 per tola increase in Pakistan

05:53 PM | 13 Jul, 2024

Surge in gold prices: Global and local markets experience significant ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:23 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

LIVE: DG ISPR says 'Azm-e-Istehkam' not a military operation

Gold & Silver

03:17 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 22 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 22, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.25.

British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.

Currency Rates Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.15 280.85
Euro EUR 301.25 303.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.75 358.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.40 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.60 74.32
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.50 205.50
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.70 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 36.05 36.05
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.00 204.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.50 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: