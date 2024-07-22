Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold price recorded upward trend in domestic market of Pakistan on Monday in line with rising international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,000 to reach Rs251,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs857 to settle at Rs215,192.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $2 to reach $2,382 per ounce.

On Saturday, gold prices in Pakistan fell for the second consecutive session, following a decrease in international rates. The local market saw the price of gold per tola drop by Rs1,000, settling at Rs250,000.

The price of 10-gram gold decreased by Rs857, bringing it to Rs214,335.