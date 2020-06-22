Army chief applauds Pakistan Navy’s sacrifices for defending maritime borders
Web Desk
08:12 PM | 22 Jun, 2020
Army chief applauds Pakistan Navy’s sacrifices for defending maritime borders
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has commended that Pakistan Navy with proud history of valour and sacrifices as formidable force, has always come up to the expectations of the nation in defending the maritime frontiers, said military’s media wing on Monday.

According to the ISPR, COAS visited Pakistan Navy War College where he laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

COAS addressed participants of 49 Naval Staff Course & faculty members. While appreciating, COAS said that Naval War College is a prestigious institution of navy where officers of Pakistan armed forces and friendly countries are trained for assumption of key appointments.

During address, the army chief also focused on geostrategic environment, security challenges & opportunities for Pakistan.

Earlier upon arrival, he was received by Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafique, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College & Lt Gen Majid Ehsan Commander Lahore Corps.

