Abhi Microfinance Bank Posts Strong Q1 2026 Results As Revenue Reaches Rs4 87 Billion

KARACHI – ABHI Microfinance Bank Limited (AMBL) announced strong financial and operational results for first quarter ended March 31, 2026, showing continued momentum in its recovery journey and progress toward becoming digitally enabled financial institution.

Under the banner of “The Tide Continues To Rise,” the Bank remains focused on delivering sustainable growth while expanding financial access and empowering communities through technology-driven banking solutions.

Building on turnaround achieved by the end of 2025, ABHI Microfinance Bank entered 2026 with a strategic focus on financial recovery, balance sheet strengthening, sustainable growth, and the gradual development of a digital-first banking model.

According to the Bank’s unaudited Q1 2026 financial results, revenue increased to Rs 4.874 billion, compared to Rs 2.600 billion in the corresponding period last year. The growth was primarily driven by income from loans and advances, which reached Rs3.827 billion, reflecting the continued expansion of the Bank’s lending portfolio and earning assets.

The bank maintained a strong and stable deposit base, with total deposits standing at Rs69.216 billion as of March 31, 2026, providing a solid foundation for continued growth and customer confidence.

AMBL also recorded a significant improvement in its capital position during the quarter. Paid-up capital net of losses improved to a positive Rs2.262 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared to a negative Rs397 million at the end of December 2025, underscoring the Bank’s ongoing financial recovery and strengthening its balance sheet.

Alongside its financial progress, ABHI Microfinance Bank continued to advance its digital transformation strategy. The Bank is focused on integrating its nationwide microfinance network with enhanced digital capabilities to improve accessibility, convenience, and financial inclusion for customers across Pakistan. The initiative aims to deliver a faster and more seamless banking experience for individuals, small businesses, merchants, and underserved communities.

As of March 31, 2026, the Bank operated a network of 114 branches across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, enabling it to serve customers through both physical and digital channels.

Q1 2026 results highlight continued progress across key areas, including profitability, income growth, portfolio expansion, deposit stability, capital recovery, and digital innovation. The performance marks another important milestone in ABHI Microfinance Bank’s commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive, and future-ready banking platform.