Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – Today Open Market Rates – 22 March 2026

KARACHI – Currency markets in Pakistan show slight changes over weekend. US Dollar remained one of the most closely watched currencies, trading at Rs279.25 for buying and Rs280.30 for selling. Meanwhile, the Euro stood at Rs319.98 (buying) and Rs324.05 (selling), reflecting steady demand in the European currency segment.

UK Pound Sterling continued to trade at higher levels, with buying at Rs370.36 and selling at Rs374.25, maintaining its position among the strongest currencies in the local market.

Among Gulf currencies, the UAE Dirham was recorded at Rs75.55 for buying and Rs76.90 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal traded at Rs73.80 and Rs74.75, respectively. The Qatari Riyal also showed stability, standing at Rs73.19 (buying) and Rs74.35 (selling), reflecting consistent remittance flows from the Gulf region.