Fiza Ali announces third marriage with Ejaz Khan; See Wedding pictures

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Fiza Ali has set social media abuzz with the announcement of third marriage, revealing that she has tied the knot with Ejaz Khan in private nikah ceremony.

Kaaf Kangana star took to her social media to share a series of pictures that instantly caught the attention of fans. The snaps featured Fiza and husband but also her daughter, capturing intimate and heartwarming moments from what appears to be the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

She mentioned embarking on new and emotional chapter in her life after marrying Ejaz Khan at age of 41, thanking Allah SWT for granting her the love and peace she had long been seeking. She also credited her 11-year-old daughter, Faraal, praising her understanding, happiness, and support in accepting and celebrating this life decision. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Real Fiza Ali (@fiza_aali) The pictures show her donning a black semi-formal outfit paired with a beautifully embroidered brown dupatta. Her husband, Ejaz Khan, complemented her attire in a simple shalwar kameez layered with a black coat, reflecting the simplicity of the private ceremony.

This marks Fiza Ali’s third marriage. She was previously married in 2007 to Fawad Farooq, with whom she shares a daughter. However, the relationship ended in divorce after three years. Later, in 2018, she entered into another marriage with businessman Ayaz Malik, but that union also did not last.

In past, Fiza openly shared her perspective on marriage, saying that she would only consider marrying someone who is willing to accept her daughter as part of her life.