Pakistanis celebrate Second Day of Eid-ul-Fitr with Picnics, and Family Gatherings

ISLAMABAD – Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 celebrations entered second day on Sunday with a wave of festive enthusiasm sweeping across Pakistan, as citizens continue to celebrate the occasion with family gatherings, social visits, and outings to popular recreational destinations.

A large numbers of people poured out to enjoy the refreshing post-rain atmosphere, as recent rainfall has brought down temperatures and created ideal weather for outdoor activities.

Public areas, eateries in major cities transformed into bustling hubs of activity, with parks, fast food points, and small Melas having heavy footfall from eager visitors, espcially children.

Families from within twin cities as well as travelers from other parts of Pakistan are also making their way toward northern areas, adding to the seasonal surge in tourism. Authorities implemented extensive arrangements aimed at facilitating visitors and managing the flow of people at key destinations.

Eidul Fitr festivities are unfolding against backdrop of regional uncertainty and instability across several Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan. In Tehran, an ongoing war has caused widespread disruption to daily life, while parts of the Gulf region continue to experience indirect consequences of escalating regional tensions, casting a somber contrast over the otherwise joyous celebrations.