PSL 11 matches now limited to Lahore and Karachi, revised schedule announced

LAHORE – According to the newly released schedule of Pakistan Super League Season 11, all matches will now be held only in Lahore and Karachi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has issued the revised schedule for the 11th edition of HBL PSL. Under the new plan, the tournament will take place in just two cities instead of six, with a total of 44 matches to be completed over 39 days.

The announcement from Lahore stated that, in consultation with the Government of Pakistan and following national austerity measures, the number of host cities for HBL PSL 11 has been reduced from six to two, and all matches will now be held only in Lahore and Karachi.

According to the PCB, the updated schedule will see 44 matches played over 39 days, with Lahore and Karachi each hosting 22 matches. The opening match between Hyderabad Kingsmen and Lahore Qalandars remains as planned.

The announcement also confirmed that Eliminator 1, Eliminator 2, and the Final will be played in Lahore, while the Qualifier match will take place in Karachi. PSL 11 will begin on March 26 and continue until May 3.

The PCB added that the tournament will temporarily adopt a “Watch from Home” model, aiming to enhance broadcast and production quality to provide fans with a world-class viewing experience.

The statement further explained that limiting the venues was intended to reduce pressure on national resources and ensure better energy use, as hosting thousands of fans daily would have added extra strain. While stadiums will see fewer spectators due to this decision, the PCB assured that the tournament will continue to uphold its prestigious tradition and high standards.