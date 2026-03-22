Sherry Rehman’s daughter Marvi Malik dies of Brain Hemorrhage at 39

ISLAMABAD – Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Sherry Rehman is mourning the untimely death of her daughter Marvi Malik, who passed away after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

The 39-year-old was admitted to a private hospital in the provincial capital five days ago after her condition deteriorated. Family sources revealed that due to the seriousness of her illness, she was shifted to a ventilator three days before her passing. Despite medical efforts, she could not recover and ultimately succumbed to complications caused by the brain hemorrhage.

Sources within family confirmed that her funeral prayers will be offered on Monday at 3:30 PM in DHA Phase 8, Karachi, after which she will be laid to rest at a local cemetery.

The news of her passing has sent shockwaves through political and social circles, prompting an outpouring of condolences from senior leadership. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow over the loss and conveyed his sympathies to Sherry Rehman, praying for patience and strength for the grieving family.

PPP leaders, journalits and activists condemned Marvi’s demise, as the loss as irreparable. Social media users also extended heartfelt condolences to Senator Sherry Rehman and her family during this difficult time.