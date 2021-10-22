Two soldiers martyred, terrorist gunned down in North Waziristan operation
11:00 PM | 22 Oct, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Pakistani security forces have killed a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan's Miran Shah area, the military's media wing said on Friday.
The terrorist was identified as Ahmed Ullah, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
During an exchange of fire with the terrorists, two soldiers – Naik Khalil, 34, resident of Kohat, and Sepoy Shakir Ullah, 21, resident of Lakki Marwat – embraced martyrdom.
