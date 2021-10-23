Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 23 October 2021
09:19 AM | 23 Oct, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 23, 2021 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|173.8
|174.8
|Euro
|EUR
|201
|203.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|238.5
|241
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|48
|48.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.5
|47
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|128
|129.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.75
|388.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|138
|140
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.75
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.45
|23.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.7
|16.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.7
|484.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.45
|36.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.45
|97.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.7
|394.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|126
|127.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.35
|18.6
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.9
|160.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Pakistan nears formal deal with US to allow airspace for operations ...10:57 AM | 23 Oct, 2021
- Interior Minister skips Pakistan-India match amid TLP protests10:36 AM | 23 Oct, 2021
- CTD guns down 9 ‘Daesh’ terrorists in Balochistan’s Mastung10:12 AM | 23 Oct, 2021
- Pakistan reports lowest number of Covid cases in a year09:42 AM | 23 Oct, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:19 AM | 23 Oct, 2021
Aliya Ali faces severe backlash for wearing bold dress
05:23 PM | 22 Oct, 2021
- Madam Noor Jehan's family responds to Ali Azmat's remarks04:44 PM | 22 Oct, 2021
- Celebrities set the dance floor ablaze at Usman Mukhtar and Zunaira ...03:32 PM | 22 Oct, 2021
- Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold video goes viral01:40 PM | 22 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021