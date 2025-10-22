20 European nations urge EU to deport illegal Afghan migrants

Twenty European countries have sent a joint letter to the European Commission, urging strong action over problems caused by Afghan migrants.

According to international media, the letter was signed by Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden, and Norway.

These countries called on the European Commission to ensure that Afghans residing illegally in Europe are sent back to their homeland.

Belgium’s Minister for Asylum and Migration, Annelies Van den Bosch, revealed that the return process could be voluntary or forced, and negotiations with the Taliban might be needed.

The letter added that since the Taliban took power in August 2021, no formal repatriation agreement has been reached.

It further stated that Afghan nationals involved in serious crimes cannot be deported due to the absence of such an agreement, posing security risks for European countries.

The countries urged the European Commission to prioritize the repatriation of Afghans, even if it requires direct talks with the Taliban.