Over dozen Army Officers sent to jail in Landmark Human Rights Case

DHAKA – A court in Bangladesh ordered imprisonment of 15 senior military officers on charges of murder, enforced disappearances, and crimes against humanity.

According to Bangladeshi media reports, the accused officers are alleged to have played key roles in a series of human rights abuses that occurred during the tenure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid. The charges include the abduction of political dissidents, establishment of secret detention facilities, and extrajudicial killings of government critics.

The officers appeared before the court seeking bail; however, the court rejected their applications and directed that all 15 be sent to jail pending trial.

This marks the first time in Bangladesh’s history that senior military officials — including five generals — have been formally charged in cases involving enforced disappearances. All of the accused were reportedly associated with the country’s military intelligence units and the elite Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Human rights organizations have long accused RAB and military intelligence of systematic abductions and unlawful killings, particularly during the Hasina administration.

The political situation in Bangladesh remains tense following the violent 2024 anti-government protests, which left more than a thousand people dead. In the aftermath, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country and sought refuge in India.

Observers say the latest court decision could mark a turning point in Bangladesh’s pursuit of accountability for past human rights violations.