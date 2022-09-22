World’s assistance vital for rehabilitation of Pakistan flood victims, COAS tells Japanese envoy

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated that assistance from Pakistan’s global partners shall be vital in rescue and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Pakistan Army Chief expressed his views when Wada Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan, called on him at GHQ on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and collaboration / partnership in Humanitarian measures were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan values Japan’s role in global and regional affairs & we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship.

The ambassador expressed his grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims. He offered full support to the people of Pakistan.

He also appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in flood affected areas.

COAS thanked for Japan’s support during devastating situation caused by massive floods.