World’s assistance vital for rehabilitation of Pakistan flood victims, COAS tells Japanese envoy
Share
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated that assistance from Pakistan’s global partners shall be vital in rescue and rehabilitation of the flood victims.
Pakistan Army Chief expressed his views when Wada Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan, called on him at GHQ on Thursday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and collaboration / partnership in Humanitarian measures were discussed.
COAS said that Pakistan values Japan’s role in global and regional affairs & we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship.
The ambassador expressed his grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims. He offered full support to the people of Pakistan.
He also appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in flood affected areas.
COAS thanked for Japan’s support during devastating situation caused by massive floods.
Pakistan thanks Angelina Jolie for raising voice ... 06:31 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday thanked Special UN Envoy Angelina Jolie and other unsung ...
- FO rejects reports about any Pakistani delegation’s visit to Israel08:38 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
- World’s assistance vital for rehabilitation of Pakistan flood ...08:01 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
- PAKvENG: England set 200-run target for Pakistan in second T20I07:00 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
- WWF-Pakistan initiates dialogue on Pakistan Climate Crisis Charter06:51 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
- ADB approves $100 million to uplift KPK’s health sector06:45 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
- Emraan Hashmi reacts to reports of stone pelting on him in Kashmir06:10 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
- Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed's dance rehearsal video goes viral05:49 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
- Mehar Bano lends support to Syeda Aliza after her divorce with Feroze ...04:55 PM | 22 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022