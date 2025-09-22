Haris Rauf’s ‘6-0’ gesture reminds fans of Pakistan’s Rafale Victory against India

DUBAI – Asia Cup Super Four match between arch-rivals was sensational as both sides showed top skills in batting. Besides on-field action, fans witnessed drama as Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf made a gesture that left fans and social media ablaze.

During India’s innings, Rauf responded to jeers from the crowd by raising his hand to signal “6-0” before theatrically mimicking an aircraft going upward and then crashing down. The move instantly reminded viewers of Pakistan Air Force’s widely publicized May victory, where six Indian fighter jets, including French Rafales, were reportedly shot down in a historic air skirmish.

The clip was all over the internet as Pakistani supporters hailed Rauf’s gesture as daring and cheekily triumphant, while Indian fans erupted in outrage, flooding social media with criticism.

Haris Rauf Rafale Move

Haris Rauf never disappoints, specially with 6-0. pic.twitter.com/vsfKKt1SPZ — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) September 21, 2025

Pakistan vs India Handshake

The match itself was equally gripping. India chased down Pakistan’s 172-run total to win by six wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya finishing the job in the penultimate over.

Yet, the post-match scene sparked controversy as players from both sides skipped handshake. The absence of this time-honored gesture of sportsmanship triggered debate and criticism, showing the Indian players’ politics.