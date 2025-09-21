Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav again snubs handshake with Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha

DUBAI – In the Asia Cup Super Four clash in Dubai, all eyes were on the toss to see whether India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav would show sportsmanship after the previous controversy or repeat his earlier behavior.

In the presence of match referee Andy Pycroft and former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri, Yadav won the toss and chose to field first, but once again walked away without shaking hands with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha.

It should be remembered that on September 14, during a group-stage match of the Asia Cup, Yadav had also avoided shaking hands after the toss, sparking a major controversy that even drew the match referee into criticism.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had lodged a protest with the International Cricket Council (ICC) after match referee Andy Pycroft allegedly instructed Pakistan’s captain not to shake hands with the Indian skipper, and had even refused to play the next match in the UAE under his supervision.

Later, Pycroft apologized to the Pakistan captain, and the PCB accepted the apology, agreeing to play the scheduled match against the UAE.