PM Shehbaz Sharif attends UNGA Session from today with focus on Kashmir, Palestine

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will participate in United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session from today until September 26 and the premier will attend high-level events, special meetings, and bilateral discussions with global leaders and UN officials.

PM is also scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump alongside leaders of Islamic countries where he will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, other ministers, and senior officials.

In his address to the General Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif will focus on the longstanding issues of Kashmir and Palestine, urging the international community to take decisive action. He will draw attention to the denial of self-determination and prolonged occupation in both regions, as well as express concern over the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

At global stage, he will outline Pakistan’s stance on regional security, climate change, terrorism, Islamophobia, and sustainable development. Foreign Office said that as a current member of the UN Security Council, Pakistan will reaffirm its commitment to the UN Charter, conflict prevention, and global peace and prosperity.