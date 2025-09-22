Toshakhana-2 Case: Final witnesses testify against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

RAWALPINDI – Latest development in Toshakhana-2 case against former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi reached critical stage as final two prosecution witnesses stepped forward, marking a decisive moment in the high-profile trial.

The witnesses brought to court directly from jail, while NAB officer Mohsin Haroon and FIA Assistant Director Shahid Pervaiz also recorded their statements. Their cross-examination, scheduled for September 24, is expected to be a fiery showdown between the defense and prosecution.

With this development, the prosecution officially closed its case after presenting 20 witnesses in total. Cross-examination of 18 has already been completed, leaving the fate of the PTI founder and his wife hanging on the defense’s counterarguments.

The hearing presided over by Special Judge Central Shah Rukh Arjumand also saw the presence of Imran Khan’s three sisters and Bushra Bibi’s daughter, adding emotional weight to the proceedings.

As courtroom doors closed, one thing became clear: September 24 could prove to be a turning point in the Toshakhana-2 saga.