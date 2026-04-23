Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola, 10grams Gold Prices – 23 April 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs498,962 in the domestic market on Thursday, while 10-gram gold hovered at Rs427,779.
Today Gold Prices
|Item
|Latest Price
|Gold (per tola)
|498,962
|Gold (10 grams)
|427,779
|Silver (per tola)
|8,324
|Gold (per ounce, intl.)
|$4,766
18, 21, 22 Karat Gold Prices in Pakistan
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|458,425
|437,587.5
|375,075
|Per 1 Gram
|39,303
|37,516.5
|32,157
|Per 10 Gram
|393,030
|375,165
|321,570
|Per Ounce
|1,113,972.75
|1,063,337.63
|911,432.25
This drop follows another setback just a day earlier, when on Tuesday gold per tola had already fallen by Rs1,000 to reach Rs500,162, highlighting a continuing downward trend.
On the global front, gold prices weakened as well, shedding $12 to stand at $4,766 per ounce, a rate that includes a $20 premiumm, further fueling the slide in local markets.
Silver Prices in Pakistan
Meanwhile, silver prices also felt the pressure, dropping by Rs34 to reach Rs8,324 per tola, adding to the overall downturn in precious metals.