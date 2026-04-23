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Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola, 10grams Gold Prices – 23 April 2026

By News Desk
9:01 am | Apr 23, 2026
Gold Price Dips By Rs3400 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs498,962 in the domestic market on Thursday, while 10-gram gold hovered at Rs427,779.

Today Gold Prices

Item Latest Price
Gold (per tola) 498,962
Gold (10 grams) 427,779
Silver (per tola) 8,324
Gold (per ounce, intl.) $4,766

18, 21, 22 Karat Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 458,425 437,587.5 375,075
Per 1 Gram 39,303 37,516.5 32,157
Per 10 Gram 393,030 375,165 321,570
Per Ounce 1,113,972.75 1,063,337.63 911,432.25

This drop follows another setback just a day earlier, when on Tuesday gold per tola had already fallen by Rs1,000 to reach Rs500,162, highlighting a continuing downward trend.

On the global front, gold prices weakened as well, shedding $12 to stand at $4,766 per ounce, a rate that includes a $20 premiumm, further fueling the slide in local markets.

Silver Prices in Pakistan

Meanwhile, silver prices also felt the pressure, dropping by Rs34 to reach Rs8,324 per tola, adding to the overall downturn in precious metals.

Gold prices fall in Pakistan for third consecutive day

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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