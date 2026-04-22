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Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan – 18, 22, Karat Gold Price – April 22, 2026

By News Desk
8:44 am | Apr 22, 2026
Gold Drops by Rs1,400 per Tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Today, Per Tola Gold Rate stands at Rs500,162 in Pakistan after a slight drop in the local and global market.

The rate for 10 grams of gold also slipped by Rs857, reaching Rs428,808. On the international front, gold prices also weakened, falling by $10 to $4,778 per ounce.

24Karat Gold Rates in Pakistan

Category Latest Price
Gold (per tola) Rs500,162
Gold (10 grams) Rs428,808
Gold (per tola – Mon) Rs501,162
Gold (per ounce – Int’l) $4,778
Silver (per tola) Rs8,358

22 Karat Gold Price

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola Rs461,541 Rs440,562 Rs377,625
Per 1 Gram Rs39,570 Rs37,772 Rs32,376
Per 10 Gram Rs395,706 Rs377,720 Rs323,760
Per Ounce Rs1,121,546 Rs1,070,566 Rs917,628

Gold Prices This Week

Dates 24K Gold
20-April-26 Rs501,162
18-April-26 Rs506,062
17-April-26 Rs501,562
16-April-26 Rs504,862
15-April-26 Rs503,462
14-April-26 Rs499,962
13-April-26 Rs495,362

Silver Rate in Pakistan

Silver price dropped by Rs59, bringing it down to Rs8,358 per tola, adding to the broader decline in precious metals.

With consecutive losses both locally and globally, market watchers are now closely monitoring whether this is a temporary dip or the beginning of a deeper slide.

Gold extends losses in Pakistan – Check new rates

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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