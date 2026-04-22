Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan – 18, 22, Karat Gold Price – April 22, 2026

KARACHI – Today, Per Tola Gold Rate stands at Rs500,162 in Pakistan after a slight drop in the local and global market.
The rate for 10 grams of gold also slipped by Rs857, reaching Rs428,808. On the international front, gold prices also weakened, falling by $10 to $4,778 per ounce.
24Karat Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Category
|Latest Price
|Gold (per tola)
|Rs500,162
|Gold (10 grams)
|Rs428,808
|Gold (per tola – Mon)
|Rs501,162
|Gold (per ounce – Int’l)
|$4,778
|Silver (per tola)
|Rs8,358
22 Karat Gold Price
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|Rs461,541
|Rs440,562
|Rs377,625
|Per 1 Gram
|Rs39,570
|Rs37,772
|Rs32,376
|Per 10 Gram
|Rs395,706
|Rs377,720
|Rs323,760
|Per Ounce
|Rs1,121,546
|Rs1,070,566
|Rs917,628
Gold Prices This Week
|Dates
|24K Gold
|20-April-26
|Rs501,162
|18-April-26
|Rs506,062
|17-April-26
|Rs501,562
|16-April-26
|Rs504,862
|15-April-26
|Rs503,462
|14-April-26
|Rs499,962
|13-April-26
|Rs495,362
Silver Rate in Pakistan
Silver price dropped by Rs59, bringing it down to Rs8,358 per tola, adding to the broader decline in precious metals.
With consecutive losses both locally and globally, market watchers are now closely monitoring whether this is a temporary dip or the beginning of a deeper slide.