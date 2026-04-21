Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola, 10 Gram Gold Prices – 21 April 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold price in Pakistan is Rs501,162 as bullion witnessed dip amid tweaks in the global market.

In the local market, the price of gold per tola fell dramatically by Rs4,900, settling at Rs501,162. 10-gram gold also took a hit, dropping by Rs4,201 to reach Rs429,665.

24K Gold Price in Pakistan

Unit New Price Gold Per tola Rs501,162 Gold 10 grams Rs429,665 Gold Per ounce $4,788 Silver Per tola Rs8,417

22Karat Gold Price

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 462,458 441,437 378,375 Per 1 Gram 39,648 37,846 32,439 Per 10 Gram 396,485 378,463 324,397 Per Ounce 1,123,773 1,072,693 919,451

In global market, gold prices fell by $49 to $4,788 per ounce. The international slump appears to have directly influenced the domestic market’s sharp correction.

Per Tola Silver Price in Pakistan

Silver was not spared either. Its price dropped by Rs145, bringing it down to Rs8,417 per tola, adding to the overall pressure on precious metals.