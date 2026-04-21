Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola, 10 Gram Gold Prices – 21 April 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold price in Pakistan is Rs501,162 as bullion witnessed dip amid tweaks in the global market.
In the local market, the price of gold per tola fell dramatically by Rs4,900, settling at Rs501,162. 10-gram gold also took a hit, dropping by Rs4,201 to reach Rs429,665.
24K Gold Price in Pakistan
|Unit
|New Price
|Gold Per tola
|Rs501,162
|Gold 10 grams
|Rs429,665
|Gold Per ounce
|$4,788
|Silver Per tola
|Rs8,417
22Karat Gold Price
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|462,458
|441,437
|378,375
|Per 1 Gram
|39,648
|37,846
|32,439
|Per 10 Gram
|396,485
|378,463
|324,397
|Per Ounce
|1,123,773
|1,072,693
|919,451
In global market, gold prices fell by $49 to $4,788 per ounce. The international slump appears to have directly influenced the domestic market’s sharp correction.
Per Tola Silver Price in Pakistan
Silver was not spared either. Its price dropped by Rs145, bringing it down to Rs8,417 per tola, adding to the overall pressure on precious metals.