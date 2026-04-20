Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – 18, 22, 24 Karat Gold Prices – 20 April 2026

ISLAMABAD – Per Tola Gold Rates hover at Rs5.06Lac Per Tola on Monday after back-to-back hikes as demand for bullion remained high in local and international market.

Today’s 24 Karat per tola rate is Rs506,062, price of 10 grams of gold also climbed by Rs3,858, reaching Rs433,866. The rate for 22-karat gold stood at Rs463,650 per tola, while 21-karat and 18-karat gold were priced at Rs442,575 and Rs379,350 per tola, respectively. On a per gram basis, 22K gold was recorded at Rs39,751, with 21K at Rs37,944 and 18K at Rs32,523.

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