Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – 18, 22, 24 Karat Gold Prices – 20 April 2026

ISLAMABAD – Per Tola Gold Rates hover at Rs5.06Lac Per Tola on Monday after back-to-back hikes as demand for bullion remained high in local and international market.
Today’s 24 Karat per tola rate is Rs506,062, price of 10 grams of gold also climbed by Rs3,858, reaching Rs433,866. The rate for 22-karat gold stood at Rs463,650 per tola, while 21-karat and 18-karat gold were priced at Rs442,575 and Rs379,350 per tola, respectively. On a per gram basis, 22K gold was recorded at Rs39,751, with 21K at Rs37,944 and 18K at Rs32,523.
Gold Prices Today
Silver Price in Pakistan
Meanwhile, silver prices also moved higher, gaining Rs118 per tola to reach Rs8,562. The increase aligns with the broader rise in precious metals, as silver often tracks gold’s performance in global markets.
Market experts note that the rapid fluctuations seen over the past few days have created uncertainty among investors and traders. While the current trend points upward, there are concerns that such sharp gains could be followed by a sudden correction.
With global market conditions continuing to influence local pricing, investors are closely monitoring developments to assess whether the rally will sustain or give way to renewed volatility.